Search For Terrorists Underway Near Border Village In Jammu

Jammu: A search operation was launched on Monday morning in the Akhnoor sector near the border with Pakistan following reports of the presence of three terrorists in the area, security officials said.

The presence of the heavily armed terrorists was reported by the villagers near Assan temple in the Bhattal area of Khour, they said.

Officials said that a few gunshots were heard in the forward village when an Army ambulance was passing through.

Army troops along with the police have cordoned off the village and adjoining areas and an operation is underway to trace and neutralize the terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border, the officials said.