‘Don’t Plead Helplessness…’, SC’s Tough Words For CBI In MP Custodial Death Case
The matter today came up before a bench comprising justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 23, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the CBI for its failure to arrest two police officers allegedly responsible for the custodial death of 24-year-old Deva Pardhi in Madhya Pradesh.
During the hearing, the bench said the CBI was unable to arrest the police officer despite the order passed by the apex court, and asked, "What is the use of the order? Why is the central agency pleading helplessness?"
The bench said it is not willing to entertain excuses: the accused are absconding and they are untraceable, and asked the central agency to stop pleading helplessness. Justice Nagarathna orally remarked that absconding means protecting.
The apex court made these observations while hearing a contempt petition filed by the mother of the deceased, alleging breach of an order passed in May this year, directing the arrest of police officers responsible for the incident within one month.
Regarding the safety of the deceased's uncle, who is in judicial custody, the bench said, “We will not spare you if anything untoward happens to Gangaram Pardhi and there is a second custodial event. Please inform the prison officials supervising his judicial custody….”. The bench emphasized that there cannot be a second custodial death; otherwise, it will take it seriously.
The CBI’s counsel contended that police officers have been declared proclaimed offenders and applications have been filed for attachment of their property, and clarified that police officers were absconding long before the CBI took over the case.
The petitioner’s counsel contended before the bench that the police filed multiple cases against the deceased’s uncle just to keep him in custody and intimidate him.
The bench was informed that one of the police officers has filed an anticipatory bail application in Gwalior, but has not been arrested so far.
After hearing submissions, the bench directed the CBI to file a status report regarding the steps taken to trace and arrest the two police officers. The bench hinted that if police officers were arrested within two days, then the contempt proceedings may not continue. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 25.
In May, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by Hansura Bai and Shalini Pardhi, mother and aunt of Deva, assailing the judgment dated 20th December, 2024, passed by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior. The high court had turned down their plea for transferring the investigation into the custodial death to some other investigating agency, and also directed the release of the sole eye-witness to the custodial torture, Gangaram Pardhi on bail.
A 24-year-old Deva Pardhi, along with his uncle, was forcibly taken by police officials from his wedding ceremony on July 14, 2024, claiming they were involved in a theft case. His uncle, Gangaram Pardhi, the sole eyewitness, said Deva faced incessant custodial torture in a police station which had no CCTVs: he was beaten with ropes, strung up by ropes and was hung upside down from the roof, and repeatedly doused with water in an attempt to suffocate him. His uncle claimed the police officials wanted to instil fear of death in him, to squeeze out a confession, and tortured him for about three hours.
Pardhi could not endure the torture and breathed his last breath before the policemen. The Supreme Court entrusted the investigation into the case to the CBI and directed it to forthwith register the case and immediately arrest Madhya Pradesh police officers, responsible for the incident.
