‘Don’t Plead Helplessness…’, SC’s Tough Words For CBI In MP Custodial Death Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the CBI for its failure to arrest two police officers allegedly responsible for the custodial death of 24-year-old Deva Pardhi in Madhya Pradesh.

The matter today came up before a bench comprising justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan.

During the hearing, the bench said the CBI was unable to arrest the police officer despite the order passed by the apex court, and asked, "What is the use of the order? Why is the central agency pleading helplessness?"

The bench said it is not willing to entertain excuses: the accused are absconding and they are untraceable, and asked the central agency to stop pleading helplessness. Justice Nagarathna orally remarked that absconding means protecting.

The apex court made these observations while hearing a contempt petition filed by the mother of the deceased, alleging breach of an order passed in May this year, directing the arrest of police officers responsible for the incident within one month.

Regarding the safety of the deceased's uncle, who is in judicial custody, the bench said, “We will not spare you if anything untoward happens to Gangaram Pardhi and there is a second custodial event. Please inform the prison officials supervising his judicial custody….”. The bench emphasized that there cannot be a second custodial death; otherwise, it will take it seriously.

The CBI’s counsel contended that police officers have been declared proclaimed offenders and applications have been filed for attachment of their property, and clarified that police officers were absconding long before the CBI took over the case.