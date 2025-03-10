ETV Bharat / bharat

Scorching Roads Ahead? Follow These Smart Ways to Stay Road-Ready

New Delhi: Driving in blistering sun is nothing short of trial by fire. When the temperature hits 50°C, entering a car seems like sitting on a furnace. When roads turn hot like radiators and the interior of the car begins to burn like an oven, what do you do? The AC blows warm air, the seats are heated beyond tolerance, placing your hands on the steering gets singes, and the dashboard appears to be molten lava. If you own an electric vehicle (EV), the battery will heat up and drain fast, and if the vehicle runs on petrol or diesel, the fuel efficiency goes down significantly.

Ever thought why some vehicles get heated rapidly, whereas others are relatively cool inside? Do you know that proper usage of the AC can increase mileage by 5 per cent to 10 per cent? Are electric cars more heat-sensitive, or is it a myth? To find out all this and more, ETV Bharat sat with automobile and transport professionals to demystify it.

Summer Vehicle Maintenance and EV Performance

Anil Chhikara, former deputy commissioner of Delhi transport department, spoke about CNG and EVs. "When we moved from diesel to CNG, people were against CNG, saying it is carcinogenic and that its tiny particles can harm our lungs. But the batteries of electric cars are quite good and are being recycled as well. We are yet to have serious e-waste problems, but studies are going on for e-waste management in renewable energy schemes. Electric cars will be more affordable than CNG by 2030. We need to set up charging points at every station. Manufacturers should be assigned maintenance contracts for EVs because suppliers are not taking responsibility. If we do maintenance on our own, it will not be up to the mark," he said.

"Only those who drive daily should be allowed to buy EVs, and not the people who bring out their car once every week or every month. Charging an EV at 20 per cent can be hazardous. Charging must begin at 40 per cent and must not be done in warm weather. In cities like Delhi, with 45°C, stringent precautions are required since EV batteries contain air conditioning. If the battery gets overheated during charging, it will be damaged. Parking a fully charged EV in warm weather is dangerous. If an EV goes up in flames, the cost is high. It's advisable to charge EVs at home or in parking lots," he added.

EV Fire Incidents: A Cautionary Tale

"Three lost their lives and ten were injured last year when a fire ravaged a four-story building in Krishna Nagar of East Delhi. The blaze began in the stilt parking section and was caused by a suspected short circuit. It was found that the owner of an electric two-wheeler had left the vehicle plugged in. The two-wheeler was gutted, and the fire spread to the electricity meter and gutted the entire complex. Several such incidents have taken place. Don't be fooled by advertisements and take due precautions," Chhikara said.

How to Protect Your Car from Extreme Heat