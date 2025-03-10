Scorching Roads Ahead? Follow These Smart Ways to Stay Road-Ready

New Delhi: Driving in blistering sun is nothing short of trial by fire. When the temperature hits 50°C, entering a car seems like sitting on a furnace. When roads turn hot like radiators and the interior of the car begins to burn like an oven, what do you do? The AC blows warm air, the seats are heated beyond tolerance, placing your hands on the steering gets singes, and the dashboard appears to be molten lava. If you own an electric vehicle (EV), the battery will heat up and drain fast, and if the vehicle runs on petrol or diesel, the fuel efficiency goes down significantly.
Ever thought why some vehicles get heated rapidly, whereas others are relatively cool inside? Do you know that proper usage of the AC can increase mileage by 5 per cent to 10 per cent? Are electric cars more heat-sensitive, or is it a myth? To find out all this and more, ETV Bharat sat with automobile and transport professionals to demystify it.
Summer Vehicle Maintenance and EV Performance
Anil Chhikara, former deputy commissioner of Delhi transport department, spoke about CNG and EVs. "When we moved from diesel to CNG, people were against CNG, saying it is carcinogenic and that its tiny particles can harm our lungs. But the batteries of electric cars are quite good and are being recycled as well. We are yet to have serious e-waste problems, but studies are going on for e-waste management in renewable energy schemes. Electric cars will be more affordable than CNG by 2030. We need to set up charging points at every station. Manufacturers should be assigned maintenance contracts for EVs because suppliers are not taking responsibility. If we do maintenance on our own, it will not be up to the mark," he said.
"Only those who drive daily should be allowed to buy EVs, and not the people who bring out their car once every week or every month. Charging an EV at 20 per cent can be hazardous. Charging must begin at 40 per cent and must not be done in warm weather. In cities like Delhi, with 45°C, stringent precautions are required since EV batteries contain air conditioning. If the battery gets overheated during charging, it will be damaged. Parking a fully charged EV in warm weather is dangerous. If an EV goes up in flames, the cost is high. It's advisable to charge EVs at home or in parking lots," he added.
EV Fire Incidents: A Cautionary Tale
"Three lost their lives and ten were injured last year when a fire ravaged a four-story building in Krishna Nagar of East Delhi. The blaze began in the stilt parking section and was caused by a suspected short circuit. It was found that the owner of an electric two-wheeler had left the vehicle plugged in. The two-wheeler was gutted, and the fire spread to the electricity meter and gutted the entire complex. Several such incidents have taken place. Don't be fooled by advertisements and take due precautions," Chhikara said.
How to Protect Your Car from Extreme Heat
Knowing the greenhouse effect on vehicles helps. If the ambient temperature is 45-50°C, the inside temperature rises to 60-75°C. The major cause of this is the greenhouse effect—the infrared rays of the sun enter through the glass of the car but get trapped. Interiors consist of almost 60 per cent synthetics, which trap heat, turning your car into a mini greenhouse.
How to Keep Your Car Cool
- Park in the shade: Always go for shaded spaces—it's the easiest and most effective way.
- Employ a reflective windshield sunshade, which can drop the car interior temperature by 10-15°C.
- Use light-colored seat covers and dashboard covers: Dark colors trap more heat, increasing the car's temperature.
- Leave windows a little open: Let the hot air escape to avoid extreme temperature accumulation.
- Use cross-ventilation: Roll down one passenger-side window fully. Quickly open and close the opposite door several times. This drives out stuck hot air, and the AC will cool quicker.
Proper AC Usage to Boost Mileage
For the first two minutes, open all doors and windows to allow the hot air to pass. Don't switch on the AC at maximum right away, it will have to work double time. For the next five minutes, switch the AC to maximum and recirculation mode to cool fast. Maintain the temperature at 24°C for optimum fuel economy and passenger comfort. Use recirculation mode on the road, but don't use it for extended periods as it can decrease oxygen levels. Get your AC serviced before summer, with special attention to cleaning the cooling coil and condenser. Regularly cleaning the air filter will improve efficiency.
Guarding Tyres against Summer Heat
- Maintain the right pressure.
- Avoid overinflation, as heat can expand the trapped air.
- Check the pressure in the morning when the tyres are cold.
- Monitor for cracks, bulges, or uneven wear.
- Replace tyres if tread wear is less than 1.6mm.
- Steer clear of speeding on hot pavements as heat accumulates more quickly at high speeds and raises the potential for a blowout.
- Rotate tyres every 5,000-8,000 km, which ensures uniform wear and prolongs tyre life.
- Use nitrogen rather than air as it is temperature insensitive, maintaining tyre pressure constant.
Does Vehicle Color Affect Heat Absorption?
Dark vehicles absorb 80-90 per cent of the sun's radiation, heating interiors by 10-15°C. Light vehicles reflect more, maintaining interior 5-10°C cooler.