Scorch Mode On: Gujarat, Rajasthan Boil As Delhi Braces For 42 Degree Celsius Blast

New Delhi: In early April, parts of India woke up to a sweltering beginning of this month, alongside extreme heat wave activity in a couple of states, causing the thermometer to rise to higher than ever.
For Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out several alerts, such as yellow and orange. On the southern/eastern side, though, there are alerts for heavy torrential rain.
- Excessive Heat in the Northwest
The north-western part of India started to experience the effects of the first heatwave of the season on April 6, with the onset of that too hot and dry weather, as IMD has predicted, this will go on until April 10. The increasing heat is made even worse by strong posing from the northwest under anti-cyclonic circulation. When the latter half of the week rolls along we are expecting a Western Disturbance on the horizon to bring some much-needed respite in the form of scattered rains and dust storms.
- The Toasty Outlook for Delhi
For the national capital, Delhi, as there indeed is a yellow alert in place, we are expecting maximum temperatures to soar to 42°C starting April 10. It was recorded at 38.2°C on April 6 with air quality deteriorating to 225 (poor) AQI. IMD has predicted dry, hot winds with very little relief in the nights to following days.
- Historic High Temperatures in Rajasthan
Rajasthan is in the middle of a severe heat wave, with Barmer recording a blazing 45.6°C- the highest-ever April temperature recorded in the city, surpassing the average by 6.8°C. Other cities, including Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Kota, are simultaneously recording temperatures above 42°C. The warning issued by the Jaipur Meteorological Center suggests an orange alert, stating that the heat will continue to become more intense in the days ahead.
- Red Alert for Gujarat
The Gujarat State Meteorological Department has declared a red alert on extreme heatwave conditions that are expected to prevail for five more days. The most severe heat is likely to be borne in parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, where temperatures are expected to climb higher than normal.
- Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Sizzle
In Uttar Pradesh, maximum temperatures skyrocket past 40°C during the day, where the Bundelkhand region is forecasted to be the worst affected. Prayagraj recorded 41.6°C on Saturday, and the authorities have warned of grim night temperatures along with increasing heatwave days.
Madhya Pradesh is similarly aggrieved, Ratlam reported 42.6°C of maximum temperature on Sunday. With a yellow warning issued, there are chances for temperatures in western parts like Sheopur, Guna, and Morena to further rise by 2-5°C by the middle of the week.
- Maharashtra Heat Wave
Mumbai and surrounding places are bearing heat and humidity. Santacruz recorded 35.9 degrees Celsius on April 6, whereas in Navi Mumbai, temperatures were above 38 degrees Celsius. IMD has warned of the persistence of heat for at least four days from now.
- Air Quality Concerns
In addition to high temperatures, air quality has deteriorated across many regions. Delhi's AQI shifted from 'moderate' to 'poor' in a day, with similar patterns observed in other northern cities. Mumbai, however, reported a 'satisfactory' AQI of 78 in Colaba, showing some resilience despite the heat.
- Weather Outlook and Precautions
From April 6 to 10, clear skies and rising temperatures are forecast for much of northern and central India. Delhi is expected to see temperatures between 39°C and 42°C, with surface winds up to 30 kmph. A yellow alert is in effect for April 8 and 9.
Western disturbances are expected to impact the Western Himalayan region between April 8 and 10, bringing the possibility of thunderstorms and scattered rainfall in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
- Rainfall in the South and East
While the north sizzles, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka over the next few days. A low-pressure area forming over the south Bay of Bengal is likely to bring widespread rainfall and gusty winds to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and adjoining regions.
- Regional Temperature Trends
Northwest & Maharashtra: Temperatures to rise 2–4°C over four days; relief expected post April 10.
Central India: Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2–3°C, then stable.
East India: No significant change for two days, then a 2–3°C drop.
Gujarat: Rise by 2°C, then fall by 2–4°C after four days.
- IMD's Heatwave Alert States
April 6–10: Heatwaves likely in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra.
April 7–9: Isolated severe heatwaves in Rajasthan and Saurashtra-Kutch.
April 6–9: Hot, humid weather across Konkan and Goa.
- IMD’s Advice
The IMD and health officials have urged citizens to take precautions, including:
- Staying indoors during peak afternoon hours
- Drinking plenty of fluids
- Avoiding strenuous activities
- Keeping children, the elderly, and pets in cool environments