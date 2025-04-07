ETV Bharat / bharat

Scorch Mode On: Gujarat, Rajasthan Boil As Delhi Braces For 42 Degree Celsius Blast

New Delhi: In early April, parts of India woke up to a sweltering beginning of this month, alongside extreme heat wave activity in a couple of states, causing the thermometer to rise to higher than ever.

For Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out several alerts, such as yellow and orange. On the southern/eastern side, though, there are alerts for heavy torrential rain.

Excessive Heat in the Northwest

The north-western part of India started to experience the effects of the first heatwave of the season on April 6, with the onset of that too hot and dry weather, as IMD has predicted, this will go on until April 10. The increasing heat is made even worse by strong posing from the northwest under anti-cyclonic circulation. When the latter half of the week rolls along we are expecting a Western Disturbance on the horizon to bring some much-needed respite in the form of scattered rains and dust storms.

The Toasty Outlook for Delhi

For the national capital, Delhi, as there indeed is a yellow alert in place, we are expecting maximum temperatures to soar to 42°C starting April 10. It was recorded at 38.2°C on April 6 with air quality deteriorating to 225 (poor) AQI. IMD has predicted dry, hot winds with very little relief in the nights to following days.

Historic High Temperatures in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is in the middle of a severe heat wave, with Barmer recording a blazing 45.6°C- the highest-ever April temperature recorded in the city, surpassing the average by 6.8°C. Other cities, including Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Kota, are simultaneously recording temperatures above 42°C. The warning issued by the Jaipur Meteorological Center suggests an orange alert, stating that the heat will continue to become more intense in the days ahead.

Red Alert for Gujarat

The Gujarat State Meteorological Department has declared a red alert on extreme heatwave conditions that are expected to prevail for five more days. The most severe heat is likely to be borne in parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, where temperatures are expected to climb higher than normal.