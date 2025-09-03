SCL Modernisation Proposal To Be Taken Up By Cabinet Soon, Scientists Emphasise Hub’s Role in Driving Semiconductor Self-Reliance

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In the silent sectors of Mohali, away from the din of the global semiconductor heavyweights, a government lab has been quietly rewriting India's technological destiny.
The Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), which saw its existence torn apart by a catastrophic fire in 1989, is now at the center of India's newfound push to attain chip independence. From creating devices to capture images that would help India venture into space to developing the country's first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor (VIKRAM-3201), SCL has played the part of both: symbol and engine, of India's semiconductor ambitions.
A Tragic Past, a Slow Return
SCL was established in 1976, and produced its first batch of chips in 1984, chips that were over 5000-nanometre (nm) in size - just a generation behind world standards. In February 1989, an unexplained fire consumed SCL's main production line and wiped out both ₹75 crore worth of infrastructure and India's first opportunity at leadership in semiconductors. Initially, suspicions of sabotage were raised when investigators found that the fire had started at multiple points simultaneously.
After a long, painful, and slow recovery, the lab resumed operations in 1997. By this time the world had advanced significantly, as Taiwan's TSMC was advancing rapidly into the deep submicron era, while India's SCL was struggling to manage the cumbersome nature of bureaucracy with outdated technology. In 2006, the government restructured the entity under the Department of Space, rebranding it as “Semiconductor Lab.” In 2023, it was moved to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
Yet, despite setbacks, SCL retained its strategic niche: producing chips for defence, space, and railways, domains too sensitive for import dependence.
The Integrated Device Manufacturer
What sets SCL apart from commercial fabs worldwide is its Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) status. As Rajdeep Kaur Gambhir, a scientist at SCL, explained, “We are India’s only integrated device manufacturers. Every stage of semiconductor production, from design to process to fabrication ant then to testing to packaging and final product delivery is done under one roof. This includes design, fabrication, testing, packaging, and delivery. Our portfolio spans analog, digital, mixed-signal, and specialized detectors. For instance, our detectors have been critical in ISRO’s space missions, helping capture some of the most remarkable images from orbit.”
This in-house capability has made SCL indispensable to ISRO and other strategic agencies. When India needed a processor for its launch vehicle avionics, SCL was the natural partner.
Birthplace of VIKRAM-3201 and KALPANA-3201
The collaboration between ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and SCL recently produced India’s first fully indigenous 32-bit processors, VIKRAM-3201 and KALPANA-3201.
Fabricated on SCL’s 180nm CMOS fab, the VIKRAM-3201 is a radiation-hardened processor designed for space launch vehicles, validated in orbit during the PSLV-C60/POEM-4 mission. It builds on the legacy of the 16-bit VIKRAM-1601, which has powered ISRO’s rockets since 2009.
The KALPANA-3201, meanwhile, is built on the IEEE 1754 ISA (the KALPANA-3201 is a SPARC-V8 RISC microprocessor, compatible with open-source software) for widespread adoption, including for export, from SCL's put India back on the world semiconductor map.
For India, these chips mark not just a technological leap but also Atmanirbharata in space electronics, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers for mission-critical components.
Nurturing Future Talent
SCL has also become a training ground for India’s next generation of chip designers and semiconductor engineers. Kamna Kohli, scientist at SCL, highlighted its role in skilling, “We provide internships for B.Tech, M.Tech, and PhD students, along with tailored learning programs. Our labs replicate cleanroom environments where students learn to use EDA tools, design chips, and even explore fabrication and ATMP facilities. We are deeply integrated with missions like C2O, having delivered two shuttle projects so far, with a third under fabrication.”
This focus on skill development ensures that SCL is not just making chips but also building the human capital India’s semiconductor industry desperately needs.
Expanding Beyond Space
SCL’s work goes far beyond space-grade processors. Jagjit Singh, another scientist at the lab, explained its diverse contributions, “We process raw wafers into patterned wafers, which become devices. We have developed NAVIC processors for satellite navigation, reconfigurable data acquisition systems for launch vehicles, and chips for Indian Railways. We even run programs where students can tape out and fabricate their own designs through us.”
SCL’s portfolio includes analog, digital, mixed-signal circuits, detectors, and regulators, components that may not make headlines but are vital to India’s strategic sectors.
Modernisation and the Future
Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently confirmed that the modernisation of SCL Mohali is progressing rapidly and will soon go to the Cabinet. The upgrade aims to expand production and make SCL a testing hub for researchers and startups, allowing new designs to be validated domestically before commercial rollout.
“We need a facility where new products designed in India can be validated before commercial production,” Vaishnaw said. “The world trusts India because we respect IP rights and approach collaborations as co-developers and co-producers, aiming for win-win outcomes.”
The Long Shadow of 1989
The fire of 1989 has a long memory. Back then, India was close to catching up to market leaders in semiconductors. The fire, whether accidental or deliberate, pushed India back decades. By 2024, India was importing chips worth $20 billion each year, with a year-on-year increase of 18%. Meanwhile, Taiwan's TSMC are producing 3nm chips, and was moving towards 2nm in 2025.
SCL's journey from the ashes of that fire to supplying the first indigenous 32-bit processors to India has been a story of legend; it is a true phoenix tale.
Role in India's $110 Billion Semiconductor Mission
Today, SCL is not just a historic site, but very much part of the future. Under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Indian government has approved 10 projects worth ₹1.6 lakh crore across six states. While new fabs are being constructed in states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, SCL remains the strategic nucleus, a source of key technology, and trained labor.
More Than a Lab, a Legacy
For decades, SCL operated away from the limelight, its scientists working quietly on detectors, processors, and navigation chips that kept India’s rockets flying and trains running. Now, with VIKRAM-3201 and KALPANA-3201, it has stepped into the national spotlight.
The lab is not competing with TSMC or Intel, nor is it meant to. Its role is to ensure strategic autonomy, supply critical components to sensitive sectors, and serve as a training ground for India’s next wave of chipmakers.
In many ways, SCL is a living metaphor for India’s semiconductor journey: delayed, disrupted, but never defeated. And as the government pushes toward building a $110 billion semiconductor ecosystem by 2030, the lab in Mohali, once nearly forgotten, is quietly proving that India’s chip dream can, indeed, rise from the ashes.
