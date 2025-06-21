ETV Bharat / bharat

Scientists To Visit Villages To Solve Farmers Issues

New Delhi: To make modern agricultural technologies more farmer-friendly and accessible, the government has decided to facilitate greater interaction between scientists and farmers. Under this initiative, scientists will visit farmers in their fields three days a week to share relevant research and information directly at their doorsteps.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. R.S. Bana, Senior Scientist at ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI), said, “Regular interaction between scientists and farmers is crucial for understanding both newly emerging technologies and real-time challenges. This new initiative will give farmers the opportunity to learn about innovative practices, such as improved seed varieties, soil health management, and efficient water usage, while also allowing them to share their experiences.”

In the interest of farmers, the government has decided to designate Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) as the nodal agencies in every district. “KVK scientists will visit farms and interact with farmers three days a week,” Union Minister Shivraj Singh announced earlier this week.

Amarpal, a farmer of Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, "We got a lot of information after attending an interaction session with scientists who visited to villages earlier this month. If the government is extending such interaction programs, it would be helpful for farmers like us to adopt new methods of farming."

Notably, earlier this month, teams of 2,170 scientists directly engaged with over 1.34 crore farmers across more than 1.42 lakh villages. The new initiative aims to further bridge gaps in knowledge, research, and on-ground agricultural practices.