Scientists Of IIPR Develop New High Protein Variety Of Chana

Kanpur: In a significant move that will make some tummies turn blissful and others roll, scientists from the Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR) in Kanpur have taken different varieties of chickpeas (chana) and come up with a new variety. The result is a high-protein chana that has 26 per cent protein content.

Named IPC 5-10-62, this variety will provide an essential protein-rich alternative for people as it will reduce fatigue in the body and provide a lot of energy, scientists claimed.

“This variety of chana will provide 26 per cent protein to consumers, whereas the existing varieties provide only up to 22 per cent protein,” Director IIPR Dr GP Dixit said.

He said a team of IIPR scientists mixed several varieties of chickpeas and developed a new variety that will greatly benefit farmers. “The farmers will be able to get whey protein from this new variety. Whey protein is a must for every individual from a physical point of view. If a person feels tired, then using whey protein at that time is very beneficial for the body,” he said.

Dr Dixit said that farmers will be able to prepare this new variety of chana in just 120 days. One hectare of land can grow up to 20 quintals of this crop. From next year we will distribute IPC 5-10-62 seeds to the farmers,” he said.

The scientists of the institute have also developed new varieties of Kabuli chana ‘Kanchan’ and Desi chana ‘Kuber’ this year. They said that eating up to 100 grams of chana will fulfil the protein needs of a person.