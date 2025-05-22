ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Launch Awareness Drive For Farmers On Better Agriculture Practices

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture, along with its state counterparts, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other institutes, are running a sensitisation drive in which teams of scientists encourage farmers to attend the training program about modern farming technologies and latest methods to be held from next week.

The Agriculture ministry's special outreach program will be run from May 29 to June 12, where farmers will be educated about increasing productivity, reducing the cost of production, ensuring fair prices for produce, compensating losses due to natural disasters, promoting agricultural diversification and enhancing value addition and food processing.

Elaborating on the drive, Dr Rabindra Padaria, joint director (extension), said, "The sensitisation program has been initiated and teams are currently visiting rural areas to make farmers aware of "Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan", in which a team of scientists will reach farmers' doorstep to provide knowledge on natural farming, importance of soil testing, water saving, increase farm produces and crop diversification."

"We are trying to provide further benefits to farmers through scientists and interactive sessions following which, the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) are contacting rural people physically, telephonically and through social media to bring them at seminars where they will get opportunity to ask their queries about farming issues and get instant answer from scientists," Padaria said.

"It is a historic initiative in the agriculture sector, dedicated to empowering farmers, improving their livelihoods and providing direct solutions to their problems at the grassroots level for India's goals include ensuring food security, replenishing national grain reserves and establishing the country as the food basket of the world," Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, said earlier this week.