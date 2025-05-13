Schools Reopen Across J&K, Punjab As India-Pak Hostilities Cease, Border Districts Stay Shut Amid Caution

Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: After almost a week-long closure of schools due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor', several educational institutions reopened across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and other states on Tuesday. This reopening represents a return to normal for many areas that have been affected by military hostilities.

Schools Reopen in Non-Border Districts of Jammu

The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu stated that the educational institutions in non-border districts, including Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi and Ramban, have reopened. Jammu and Kashmir government decided to shut institutions in the Union Territory since cross-border military threats heightened.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu tweeted, “After reviewing the situation Education Department has decided to reopen the non border districts educational institutions & border districts will continue closure of education institutions.”

Nevertheless, border districts, namely Kathua, Jammu (city), Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Udhampur will remain closed. “All educational institutions in non-border districts are to reopen, while those in border areas will stay shut,” the Divisional Commissioner clarified on his X handle on Monday.

In the Reasi district, students returned to schools after a week-long hiatus. Local authorities said attendance was moderate but is expected to improve in the coming days as parents gain more confidence in the stability of the situation.

Delhi Schools Unaffected by Conflict

In the national capital, summer vacations in schools had already started on May 11, coinciding with the period of raised border tensions. Examination and administrative activities falling in this period have been rescheduled in some institutes.

Nishant Sharma, director of Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School told ETV Bharat, “Certain government schools were closed while the private schools were operating. Some schools remained shut till class 3 and operating normally from class 4 onwards. With the situation normal now, all schools are functioning fully.”

Preeti Goel, Principle of Sun Vally International School said, "Our school was fully operational and was not closed as there was no circular in this regard. Parents were also sending students to school with full confidence and there was full attendance."

In another development, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), for the time being, has deferred its entrance tests to be held on May 10 and 11 for the J&K students. The new dates however are yet to be announced.

Situation in Kashmir

Non-border regions of the Kashmir valley saw the resumption of classes from Tuesday. However, institutions in Kupwara, Baramulla, and Gurez subdivision of Bandipora remain closed, given their proximity to the Line of Control (LoC).

The Director of School Education, Kashmir, had ordered closure of all schools in non-border areas on May 13, which has now been partially rolled back in districts deemed safe.

To ensure continuity in education, several schools had shifted to online learning modes during the closure. Authorities said this hybrid approach will continue in some districts depending on the evolving security situation. The Directorate of Education in J&K has also requested parents to stay updated through official channels regarding school reopening decisions.

Punjab Reopens in Stages

In Punjab, schools reopened in Gurdaspur, Sangrur, and Barnala districts. However, schools and colleges in Ferozepur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur, which are located along the international border, remained shut on Monday due to security advisories.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Sunday that "all educational institutions, schools, colleges, and universities, across Punjab shall reopen from tomorrow." He, however, emphasised that safety assessments in border districts would determine further reopening decisions.

“All educational institutions, schools, colleges, and universities — across Punjab shall reopen from tomorrow. Regular classes and examinations will proceed as per academic schedule. We are immensely proud of our brave armed forces,” Bains wrote on his X handle.

Universities in Amritsar were advised to conduct online classes until physical sessions could safely resume. Similar instructions were issued for higher education institutions in Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

The Punjab government has established a control room (0172-2741803 and 0172-2749901), to aid citizens during this crucial time.

Other Conflict-Affected States: Mixed Responses

In Rajasthan, public and private schools in Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Barmer continue to remain closed. State authorities are monitoring the situation closely before announcing a date for reopening.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to schools to prepone summer vacations amid national tensions. Most schools complied, shutting down from May 9 onward.

“We were supposed to begin our vacation from May 14, but following the CM’s advisory, we decided to prepone it,” said Lipika Ghosh, principal of St. Xavier’s Institution, Panihati.

The current wave of closures began after the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, in retaliation of the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The operation led to the destruction of nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), marking one of the most extensive retaliatory military actions in recent times.

Following this, cross-border firing and artillery shelling escalated significantly, affecting border populations and prompting school closures across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Ladakh.

Educational institutions across Jammu had been closed since May 9, except for medical colleges. As hostilities ceased, authorities began a phased reopening of schools and colleges to resume academic activities.

Though hostilities have subsided, the fragility of the ceasefire has prompted a cautious approach from administrators. Authorities are expected to continue reviewing the situation on a daily basis, especially in border districts, before issuing fresh guidelines.

Student Helplines and Rescheduling of Exams

In light of the academic disruptions, Jammu and Kashmir’s Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced on his X handle that student helpline numbers have been started to assist those stranded or facing logistical challenges.

Students from other states, who are studying in J&K, have been advised to contact the education department and state transport services for support.