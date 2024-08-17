ETV Bharat / bharat

Udaipur Violence: House of the Accused Demolished; Schools Closed, Internet to Remain Suspended

Udaipur: A knife attack between two students of a local school on Friday has sent shockwaves in Udaipur, prompting swift action by the district administration and police. The city remains under heightened security, with police patrolling throughout the night and authorities declaring a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. Internet services have also been suspended for 24 hours, and Section 144 has been imposed as a precautionary measure.

It may be recalled that at 10.30 am on Friday in the Government Higher Secondary School located at Bhatiyani Chohatta in the city, a student of Class X from a particular community attacked his classmate with a knife. After this, he was admitted to MB Hospital in Udaipur where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Forest Department, demolished an illegally constructed residence of the accused student. Electricity to the property was cut off before the demolition.

While the city is returning to normalcy, the administration has deployed 23 fire brigades, 100 firemen and an additional police force to maintain law and order. In Jaipur, DGP UR Sahu held a meeting and sent seven additional police units to Udaipur.

Udaipur District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal urged the public not to believe in rumours, assuring that strict action will be taken against those spreading misinformation. The accused student has been detained and initial investigations reveal that the attack stemmed from a dispute over homework, which escalated into violence during lunch at school between two students.