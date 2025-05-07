ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Pakistan Crisis: Schools, Colleges In 5 Border Districts Of Jammu To Remain Closed Today

In the wake of the current situation along the LoC, schools and colleges in five border districts of Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday.

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 8:08 AM IST

Jammu: All educational institutions in five border districts of Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of the prevailing situation in the region, officials said. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

"Given the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today," Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.

According to defence sources, three civilians were killed in indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir last night. The military strikes were carried out under ''Operation Sindoor'', two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, Indian airlines have cancelled their flights from various cities as a few airports, including Srinagar, have also been shut for operations in the wake of India's strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

