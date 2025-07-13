School Lecturer Recruitment Exam-2022 Paper Leak Case: Rajasthan Police Arrest Four

Jaipur: The special operation group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested four teachers in connection with the paper leak case of the school lecturer recruitment examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

They have been accused of clearing the examination with the help of the leaked papers and subsequently getting into the job. The SOG is questioning the four, identified as Roshan Bangarwa, Vaidehi Meena, Omprakash and Padma, thoroughly to dig deeper into the racket.

VK Singh, ADG of SOG-ATS, said, "A case has been registered at the SOG Police Station regarding the leak of economics question papers for the School Lecturer (School Education) Recruitment Examination-2022. Roshan Bangarwa, Vaidehi Meena, Omprakash and Padma have been arrested in this case."

Roshan Bangarwa, a resident of Mundiagarh in Jaipur, teaches economics in the Government Higher Secondary School of Basni in Nagaur. Vaidehi Meena, a resident of Brahmabad in Dausa, is a lecturer of economics in the Government Higher Secondary School of Jasma in Chittorgarh. Omprakash, a resident of Bhimsagar in Jodhpur, is a lecturer of economics in the Government Higher Secondary School of Panchaudi in Nagaur and Padma, a resident of Sedwa in Barmer district, is a professor of economics in the Government Higher Secondary School of Sanawara of the same district.

Singh said the four accused have been taken on remand till July 14. An investigation revealed that Bangarwa and Meena read the leaked paper in Jaipur, while Omprakash and Padma read it before the written exam in Jodhpur. "Interrogation of the four and further investigation in the case is going on. So far, 14 accused have been arrested by the SOG in the paper leak case," he added.