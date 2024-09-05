ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Killed, 35 Others Injured As School, KSRTC Buses Collide Head-On

Rescue operation was launched at the spot on Thursday near Kapagal village in Karnataka where two buses collided head-on ( ETV Bharat )

Raichur (Karnataka): A collision between a private school bus and a KSRTC bus occurred near Kapagal village in Manavi taluk this morning, resulting in the deaths of two students and injuring over 35 others. The private school bus was en route to Manavi when it collided head-on with the government bus, which was travelling from Manavi to Raichur.

Following the incident, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide necessary treatment and relief be provided to the injured. The KSRTC has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased students and Rs 3 lakhs each to those who were seriously injured.

The Chief Minister has also instructed that any students requiring further treatment be transferred to other facilities if needed. Raichur District Collector Nitish K has pledged to investigate the accident and take action against those responsible.