Two Killed, 35 Others Injured As School, KSRTC Buses Collide Head-On

Published : 16 hours ago

A collision occurred between a private school bus and a KSRTC bus near Kapagal village in Manavi taluk. The crash resulted in the deaths of two students and left over 35 others injured. The private school bus was heading to Manavi while the government bus was proceeding from Manavi to Raichur when the head-on collision took place.

Rescue operation was launched at the spot on Thursday near Kapagal village in Karnataka where two buses collided head-on (ETV Bharat)

Raichur (Karnataka): A collision between a private school bus and a KSRTC bus occurred near Kapagal village in Manavi taluk this morning, resulting in the deaths of two students and injuring over 35 others. The private school bus was en route to Manavi when it collided head-on with the government bus, which was travelling from Manavi to Raichur.

Following the incident, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide necessary treatment and relief be provided to the injured. The KSRTC has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased students and Rs 3 lakhs each to those who were seriously injured.

The Chief Minister has also instructed that any students requiring further treatment be transferred to other facilities if needed. Raichur District Collector Nitish K has pledged to investigate the accident and take action against those responsible.

The school bus, carrying 40 students, saw 17 students suffer serious injuries, with two of them tragically passing away on the way to a hospital. The condition of three other seriously injured students remains critical, and they are undergoing treatment at RIMS. Additionally, 17 passengers on the government bus sustained minor injuries, according to the District Collector.

