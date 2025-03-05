School Building Collapses After Landslide In Bengal's Coal Belt

Durgapur: The building of an English medium school collapsed in seconds in a landslide, allegedly due to illegal mining in the Khaskajora Azirbagan area of Kajora under the Andal Police jurisdiction of Paschim Bardhaman on Tuesday night. Locals are petrified over the incident.

"I have heard about the landslide and have spoken to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) administration over it," Durhapur SDO Sourav Chattopadhyay said.

Locals alleged that illegal mining is rampant in the area, leading to frequent instances of landslides.

"Landslides are a norm now, and we are scared of this. The landslide that happened today was just beside my house, which can come apart anytime. There was no prior notice by the administration, which resulted in the catastrophe," Mahammad Faruk, a resident, said.

"My brothers were in another room on Tuesday night, and hence, they were safe. I have two houses, with items worth lakhs, which can collapse anytime. The school building has gone completely underground. Thankfully, it happened at night; imagine what would have happened to the 150 kids if the tragedy had struck in the morning. I want compensation and rehabilitation. But none reached out from the administration for help," Muhammad Azaharuddin, another resident, said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concerns several times over frequent landslides in collieries. A few years ago, several houses were damaged due to a landslide in the Harishpur village of Andal. Many of the villagers are still homeless. They called to boycott the last assembly election.

Notably, landslides were frequent during monsoon, but the phenomenon is no more restricted to any specific season as it happens around the year in Pandabeshwar, Raniganj and Andal areas. Locals say the coal mines are left empty in most cases, making them vulnerable to collapse. If this continues, it will not take much time for the coal belt of Paschim Bardhaman to see a recurrence of the Joshimath disaster.