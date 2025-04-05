Varanasi: For generations, families across the country have been celebrating religious festivals like Holi, Diwali and Dussehra as per their almanac, released every year. However, of late, discrepancies over the dates have created a dilemma with most occasions being celebrated on two different dates.

Now, scholars at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, are working towards finding a solution so that the festival calendar can be harmonised across the length and breadth of India. The Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan Faculty at BHU is in the process of creating a Panchang, a traditional Hindu almanac based on ancient Indian astronomy, that will not only take into consideration Vedic knowledge but use modern scientific software for precision. Once ready, this Panchang will serve as a common almanac, which will put an end to the confusion in celebration of festivals and rituals.

One Nation, One Festival Date: BHU Takes A Giant Step Towards A Unified Festival Calendar (ETV Bharat)

The Crux of the Crisis

For most Indians, the Panchang is not just a calendar but a reference book that helps chart the dates of life’s most sacred moments. Be it for a marriage or starting a business, observing fasts and celebrating festivals, the Panchang holds a lot of importance but due to lack of uniformity, its veracity was being questioned.

“There have been occasions when within the same city, two temples celebrate Holi or Janmashtami on different days,” says Professor Shatrughan Tripathi, Head of the Department of Astrology at BHU. “These disparities weaken the very spirit of Sanatan Dharma,” he adds.

According to the scholars, the root of the problem lies in the methods of calculation of the Panchang. Some almanacs follow the Nirbeej system which is based on traditional Vedic astronomical principles. These principles are traced back to Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Surya Siddhanta, and the Brahma Siddhanta. On the other hand, some others follow the Sabeej system, which harps on modern positional astronomy. This method uses planetary data sourced from space research agencies like NASA.

Both the schools come out with differing calculations for Tithi (lunar day), Nakshatra (constellation), and other astrological components based on which festivals are observed. And this is the reason why festivals are celebrated on different days across places in the country.

To put an end to the confusion, BHU recently organised an International Astrology Conference, where scholars, astrologers, and researchers congregated from around the world. They deliberated on academics and spiritual and agreed on devising a method to unify the calendar across India.

They decided, on a consensus, to follow the Vedic method (Nirbeej), as laid out in the Surya Siddhanta which will lay the foundation of a unified Panchang. “The Nirbeej method has a guru-shishya parampara, and is based on Vedic mathematics and cosmic intuition. On the other hand, positional astronomy uses satellite-fed data,” informs Professor Tripathi.

He goes further to say that this was the method Adi Guru Shankaracharya used in the 4th century to resolve calendrical conflicts across India. More than 1,600 years later, BHU is reviving that formula.

The task ahead is monumental

A dedicated team at BHU’s Panchang department, having seasoned scholars on board, calculates celestial positions using traditional methods, a process that takes an entire year to complete. The Panchang consists of five elements - Tithi, Vaar (weekday), Nakshatra, Yoga, and Karan, each precisely calculated as per the placement of Sun and Moon.

Explaining the process, Dr. Ajay Kumar Pandey, a Panchang-maker, says, “As the first step, we bring out the Ahargan (cumulative count of days), then calculate Madhyam Grahas (mean planetary positions), and finally determine Spasht Grahas (actual planetary positions). This forms our basis to derive the Tithis and Yogas.”

Dr. Pandey quotes, "तिथिर्वारश्च नक्षत्र योगः करण मेव च। पंचांग मिति मख्यत्मम् गंगा स्नान फलम लभेत्"। (“Tithirvarashch Nakshatra Yogah Karan Meva Cha, Panchang Miti Makhyatam Ganga Snan Phalam Labhet)” meaning, reading the Panchang offers the same spiritual merit as bathing in the sacred Ganga.

Making of the Panchang

While the core philosophy will remain ancient, many modern tools are being adopted to ensure precision and scalability. "BHU is also developing a specialised software rooted in the Surya Siddhanta, which will make it easier to calculate celestial movements with consistency. This software will ensure that all the festivals, rituals, and fasts are observed on the same date everywhere," Prof Tripathy avers.

The implementation will also be done meticulously. After initial preparation and internal testing, the BHU Panchang will be subject to peer validation by scholars, followed by nationwide consultations. After a consensus is reached, it will be made available to the general public, he adds.

“The strength of Sanatan Dharma lies in its unity. By aligning our sacred time, we will strengthen that unity,” he concludes.