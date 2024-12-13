ETV Bharat / bharat

Scheme To Give Rs 1,000 To Delhi Women To Be Rolled Out In 10-15 Days: CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced that the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the city, will be rolled out in the next 10-15 days as the government is working on the registration process.

Atishi said that before the end of the current financial year -- by March 31, 2025 -- women will receive one or two instalments under this scheme. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of the scheme on Thursday and promised that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returned to power.

During a press conference here, Atishi said the scheme is a fulfillment of the government's promise to empower women.

"We have kept our promise of providing Rs 1,000 assistance to women. Despite all efforts by the opposition to obstruct this initiative, we have successfully ensured its rollout," she said. The scheme aims to provide financial independence to women, ensuring they do not have to depend on family members for small personal needs, she added.