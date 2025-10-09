ETV Bharat / bharat

SCBA Expels Lawyer For Security Breach, Citing Grave Misconduct Against CJI Gavai; FIR Filed In Bengaluru

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai speaks during a symposium on 'Income Tax Appellate Tribunal - Role, Challenges and Way Forward', in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl an object towards Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him "guilty" of grave misconduct.

Kishore, in a shocking security breach, attempted to hurl an object towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma). The Bar Council of India had already suspended Kumar's bar licence.

The SCBA said Kishore’s “reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour” amounted to “a direct assault on judicial independence” and “a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity" of the Supreme Court.

"The executive committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench,” said the SCBA, in a resolution.

The SCBA stated that after examining the incident and its seriousness, the executive committee believes that allowing Mr. Rakesh Kishore to continue as a temporary member would be entirely incompatible with the dignity and discipline expected from members of the association.