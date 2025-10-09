SCBA Expels Lawyer For Security Breach, Citing Grave Misconduct Against CJI Gavai; FIR Filed In Bengaluru
SCBA terminates membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore for attempting to hurl an object at CJI
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl an object towards Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him "guilty" of grave misconduct.
Kishore, in a shocking security breach, attempted to hurl an object towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma). The Bar Council of India had already suspended Kumar's bar licence.
The SCBA said Kishore’s “reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour” amounted to “a direct assault on judicial independence” and “a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity" of the Supreme Court.
"The executive committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench,” said the SCBA, in a resolution.
The SCBA stated that after examining the incident and its seriousness, the executive committee believes that allowing Mr. Rakesh Kishore to continue as a temporary member would be entirely incompatible with the dignity and discipline expected from members of the association.
The SCBA’s resolution stated that Mr. Rakesh Kishore’s membership card, if issued, stands cancelled and forfeited with immediate effect. It also directed that the Secretary General of the Supreme Court of India be informed to revoke his proximity access card at once, and that this decision be circulated among Bar members and relevant authorities for their information and records.
Case Registered in Bengaluru
Meanwhile, the Vidhana Soudha police in Bengaluru registered an FIR (First Information Report) against advocate Rakesh Kishore. The police filed the case based on a complaint by senior advocate Bhakta Vatsala. According to the complaint, during the hearing of a case in the Supreme Court on October 6, Kishore suddenly hurled an object at CJI Gavai. Terming the act illegal, Vatsala urged immediate legal action against Kishore.
