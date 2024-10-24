ETV Bharat / bharat

'Brought Unilaterally', SCBA Objects To 'Radical Changes' In SC Emblem And Lady Justice Statue

The SCBA unanimously opposed changes to the statue of Lady Justice and the Supreme Court emblem, criticising the lack of consultation with the Bar.

The SCBA unanimously opposed changes to the statue of Lady Justice and the Supreme Court emblem, criticising the lack of consultation with the Bar.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), in a unanimous resolution, has raised objections to the "radical changes" made to the statue of Lady Justice and the emblem of the apex court, without consultation with the Bar. Dressed in white traditional attire, the 'Goddess of Justice' is without her archetypal blindfold and sword. She adorns a crown on her head.

'Lady Justice' - a six-foot-tall sculpture in the judges' library holding scales in one hand and the Constitution in the other sans the sword. The blindfold over her eyes denoted impartiality and fairness, and the sword signified the might of law.

The resolution has been signed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal and other members of the executive committee. The lawyers’ body also objected to a proposed museum at a location where they had demanded a cafe cum lounge for the members of the Bar. The lawyers’ body said it unanimously opposes the proposed museum in the high-security zone and pressed the demand for a library and a cafe cum lounge.

The resolution said it is observed by the executive committee of SCBA that recently some radical changes have been brought in by the Supreme Court unilaterally like a change of its emblem, and a change in the statue of Lady Justice without consultation with the Bar.

“We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice but these changes, when proposed, were never brought to our attention. We are totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes," said the resolution.

The resolution said that a museum has apparently been proposed in the erstwhile judges' library whereas we had demanded a library, cafe cum lounge for the members of the Bar as the present cafeteria is inadequate to cater to the needs of the members of the Bar. “We are concerned that despite our objection raised against the proposed museum in the erstwhile judges' library, work has started for the museum," said the resolution.

The origin of 'Lady Justice' can be traced to both history and mythology and is commonly associated with the Greek goddess of justice, Justitia.

