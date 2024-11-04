ETV Bharat / bharat

SCB Medical College Faces Ragging Allegations Amid Parental Concerns, No Formal Complaints Filed

Following ragging allegations at MKCG Medical College, SCB Medical College faces similar concerns as media reports claim final-year students are harassing first-year students.

Close on the heels of a ragging slur at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, the SCB Medical College and Hospital here is now also disturbed over similar allegations.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Cuttack: Close on the heels of a ragging slur at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, the SCB Medical College and Hospital here is now also disturbed over similar allegations. Media reports of allegations of final-year students harassing the first-year have created a wave of concern for both parents and authorities.

However, the authorities of the teaching hospital are in a dilemma as no students have come forward with any formal complaint yet. Moreover, when the Anti-ragging Committee of the medical college visited the hostels to assess the veracity of the reports, no one came forward to talk about the allegations.

“The Anti-ragging Committee tasked with investigating such allegations, conducted a thorough inquiry in the hostels. Their efforts to unearth details of the incidents were met with silence as no students chose to speak to the committee members during their visit on Monday,” said the medical college principal Dr Lucy Das.

Media reports said parents of some junior students, however, voiced their concerns, bringing the issue to light. These allegations are viewed seriously as they come in the wake of recent developments at the Berhampur Teaching Hospital, where five senior students were punished for ragging.

Speaking to this correspondent, Dr Das said while the allegations are disturbing, the absence of written complaints obstructs the administration’s ability to take any action. "We take these reports very seriously, but we need formal complaints to initiate disciplinary procedures," said the principal.

