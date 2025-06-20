SCAORA Urges CJI to Intervene After ED Summons Senior Advocate

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) president Vipin Nair on Friday wrote to Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai to take suo motu cognisance of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to senior advocate Pratap Venugopal for his purported legal opinion.

However, sources in the central agency familiar with the development said that a process has been initiated to withdraw the summons issued to Venugopal.

In the letter, Nair said the development was deeply disquieting and it is likely to have serious ramifications on the independence of the legal profession and the foundational principle of lawyer-client confidentiality.

“It has come to our notice that Venugopal received on June 19, 2025, a summons dated June 18, 2025, by the Enforcement Directorate under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in its investigation into the Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) granted by M/s Care Health Insurance Ltd for a purported legal opinion rendered by Arvind Datar, Senior Advocate, wherein Venugopal was the Advocate-on-Record, supporting the grant of Stock Options to former Religare Enterprises Chairperson, Rashmi Saluja,” the letter reads.

“In furtherance whereof, Mr Venugopal has been directed to appear before the concerned officer on 24.06.2025 (earlier fixed at 27.6.25). It would be imperative to mention that a similar notice was earlier issued by the ED to Mr Arvind Datar, senior advocate by ED, albeit withdrawn subsequently,” it adds.

Nair further said that Venugopal is a widely respected member of the legal fraternity, whose sincerity and professional commitment have been impeccable. “It was his dedication to the profession and his merit which led to this court designating him as a senior advocate in January 2025. These actions, by the ED, I believe, amount to an impermissible transgression of the sacrosanct lawyer-client privilege and pose a serious threat to the autonomy and fearless functioning of advocates,” he said in the letter.

The letter stressed that such unwarranted and coercive measures against senior members of the Bar for discharge of professional duties set a dangerous precedent, potentially resulting in a chilling effect across the legal community.

“The role of an advocate in offering legal advice is both privileged and protected. Interference by investigative agencies into this relationship, without just cause and contrary to established legal norms, strikes at the heart of the rule of law and could dissuade advocates from rendering honest, independent opinions in the discharge of their duties,” it added.

Nair asked the CJI to examine the legality and propriety of such summonses issued to legal professionals for opinions rendered in good faith, safeguard the constitutional and professional protections afforded to advocates, and lay down appropriate guidelines to prevent any further erosion of lawyer-client privilege and uphold the independence of the Bar.