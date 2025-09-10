ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Wonders How Bills Pending With Governors For Years Can Be A False Alarm By States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed surprise at the Centre's contention that state governments were raising false alarms on the pendency of bills with the governors.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and comprising justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, and AS Chandurkar has been hearing submissions on the presidential reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for governors and the President to deal with bills passed by state assemblies.

On the ninth day of hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that essentially, the governor's role will have to be as a guardian and protector of the Constitution, a representative of Union of India, and a person who works in interest of the entire nation, because he represents the President of India and everything he should do in consultation and collaboration with the Council of Ministers.

Mehta said often there are consultations, meetings, and discussions between the chief minister and the governor on issues associated with the bills, and stressed, "This is how the Constitution works and has worked. Now we are raising a false alarm that there is a need to do something."

The CJI asked Mehta how he could say a false alarm has been raised by the Opposition states when the bills are pending with the governor for four years. "How can you? Bills are pending with the governor for four years," said the CJI.

Mehta said he is not justifying the indefinite pendency of the bills, and there cannot be a straightjacket timeline because each bill depends on the facts of each case. "Your one line of argument is that the governor has the power to withhold the bill permanently," the CJI observed.

Mehta said right from 1970 till date, as per the data available, only 20 bills across the nation were withheld by different governors out of 17,000 bills. Justice Narasimha asked Mehta whether he had the data of bills that were sent and cleared for years. Mehta said he has the data to show that 90% of the bills were given assent in one month.

Objecting to Mehta's submissions, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the bills are pending for more than three or four years in West Bengal, but he did not give any data. "All this is happening after 2014, and not before that," he added.