SC Women Lawyers’ Body Strongly Condemns Spurt of Violence Against Women, Girls, Infants

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association on Wednesday condemned recent horrific crimes against women, girls and infants, reported in Kolkata, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

The association, led by its president senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, in a statement said, "The Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association (SCWLA) is deeply shocked, traumatised, agonised and pained by the recent spurt of crimes against women, girls and infants, who come from various walks of life, caste, class and age which were reported in Kolkata, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other parts of India at the hands of brutal, insensitive perverted perpetrators, and sexual nymphomaniac, paedophiles offenders".

The association said these incidents have shaken "our collective conscience to the core" and demanded a complete and effective ban on public viewing of online pornography and unfiltered obscenity on OTT platforms across the country.

"While the women of the nation feel insecure and unsafe, no quantum of stringent a deterrent, laws seem to be working as therefore, we urge that there must be a complete and effective ban on public viewing and unfiltered of online pornography the obscenity On OTT platforms country," said the statement.