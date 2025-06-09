SC Declines Urgent Hearing To TN's Plea Against Centre Over Education Funds

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined an urgent hearing on a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Centre for allegedly withholding over Rs 2,151 crore in central education funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for 2024-2025.

The matter came up before a bench, which noted that the state government filed the petition in May alleging withholding of central funds for 2024 and this year also. The bench said there is no urgency and the matter can be taken up after the 'partial working days' (the new name of summer vacation).

In May 2025, the Tamil Nadu government filed a suit in the Supreme Court accusing the central government of withholding funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme (SSS) over the non-implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and PM SHRI.

The DMK government, in its original suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, sought a direction to the Union government to pay it Rs 2,291.30 crore, with interest at 6% per annum on the principal sum of Rs 2,151.59 crore, from May 1, 2025, until the realisation of the decree.

“The Defendant (Union) by withholding the Plaintiff’s entitlement to receive funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme is an ignorance of the doctrine of co-operative federalism, usurpation of the constitutional power of the plaintiff state to legislate under Entry 25, List III and seeks to coerce and force the plaintiff state to implement the NEP-2020 throughout the state in its entirety and to deviate from the education regime followed in the plaintiff state”, said the state’s suit, which has been settled by senior advocate P Wilson.

The suit contended that the glaring reason for such non-disbursement is that the Centre has linked the release of SSS funds with the implementation of NEP and NEP exemplary PM SHRI Schools Scheme despite the fact that these policies/schemes are separate ones.

The suit said the action of the Centre in linking the Samagra Shiksha Scheme with the PM SHRI Schools Scheme — despite the fact that these two centrally sponsored schemes have no interconnection, interrelationship, or convergence and operate in entirely different domains — is arbitrary and unjustified.

The DMK government also sought a declaration that the NEP 2020 and PM SHRI Schools Scheme as not binding on the state unless the state and the Union government entered into a written agreement to implement the same within the State.

“The Plaintiff State has consistently opposed the implementation of the three-language formula under the National Education Policy since its inception. Recognizing this firm stance, the Union Government has, over the years, refrained from insisting on the adoption of the three-language formula in Tamil Nadu”, said the suit.

The state government sought a direction that the letters of February 23, and March 07, 2024, issued by the Centre as illegal, null and void ab initio and not binding on the State.