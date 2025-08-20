Supreme Court Upholds Kerala HC Order Suspending Toll At Paliyekkara Plaza In Thrissur

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that poor citizens being bound to wait for hours for tolls, in a queue and in a cramped space, with the engine running but hardly moving, is a tragedy.

The top court dismissed pleas by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the concessionaire operating the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur against a Kerala High Court. The high court order had suspended toll collection for four weeks, saying citizens are free to use roads as they have already paid taxes.

The order was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria. The order was uploaded later in the evening on Tuesday. The bench said in desperation, since there was no positive response despite a number of remonstrations, the high court passed the impugned order.

The bench said that, in a democracy, roads are laid on build operate and transfer (BOT) contracts to ensure that the cost is collected from the users, when motor vehicle tax is remitted for their use on roads, is a sad reflection of the free market.

"That the successful bidder extracts much more than what is spent on construction and maintenance is a comedy of errors. That the roads fall into disrepair due to vagaries of nature and often rank neglect, is the stark reality", said the bench.

The bench said that the toll collectors at the booths, often due to understaffing and overwork, behave like satraps, a fact of life. "That the poor citizen is bound to wait for hours, in a queue and in a cramped space, with the engine running but hardly moving, is a tragedy. That, the toll is really on the purse and the patience of the citizen, as also the environment, is the downside", it added.

The bench noted that the high court, in seisin of the situation, said: Brace yourself, make repairs and resolve the jam in four weeks, during which period the tolls were suspended. Piqued to the quick, the NHAI and the concessionaire are before us on separate appeals with different grounds, it added.

The bench noted that it was informed that during the last weekend, there was a 12-hour traffic block on the National Highway between Ernakulam and Trissur.

The bench said after hearing the parties and on an overview of the facts and circumstances, "we are not convinced that any interference can be made to the order, at this stage, especially when the arguments of the NHAI and the concessionaire gloss over the citizen-centric approach, the high court took in the matter".

"We are also surprised that the further constructions on the road, constructed on BOT basis is entrusted to another contractor, when the obligation to maintain the entire stretch is on the concessionaire under the BOT agreement; on which we speak no further, since it is the commercial wisdom of the NHAI", said the bench, in its August 18 order.

The bench said it is more concerned with the plight of the harried citizen, the strained environment, and the abject wastage of fuel. "We are not inclined to make any proportionate reduction in toll since the cited decision took note of repairs in patches and not a total lock jam, as is the case herein. Even if only 5 kms at the black spots in the 65 kms stretch is affected, the fact remains that the cascading effect of the traffic jam at the black spots compounds the hours to traverse the entire stretch", it said.

Endorsing the high court’s 6 August order, the top court said let the citizens be free to move on the roads, for use of which they have already paid taxes, without further payment to navigate the gutters and pot-holes, symbols of inefficiency. The high court had ruled that any failure by NHAI or its agents to ensure unhindered, safe and regulated road access constitutes a breach of public expectations and undermines the toll regime’s foundation.

On August 18, after hearing submissions, the bench reserved its judgment on pleas filed by the NHAI and concessionaire, Guruvayoor Infrastructure. The petitioners moved the apex court challenging the order of the Kerala High Court, which suspended toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur.

The toll suspension was ordered by the high court on August 6 on the grounds of the poor condition of the Edappally–Mannuthy stretch of National Highway 544 and severe traffic congestion caused by ongoing works. The apex court on August 14, had expressed its unwillingness to interfere with the high court order suspending toll collection.

Read More