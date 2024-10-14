ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Upholds Dismissal Of Defamation Case Against Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a defamation case against senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, saying that his statements made in a trial court were not defamatory and were protected under "the doctrine of privilege".

A bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Sandeep Mehta was hearing an appeal against the February 23 order of the Delhi High Court. A single-judge bench and later a division bench of the high court had dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Pahwa.

It was alleged that the senior lawyer had made certain "defamatory" statements in judicial proceedings on July 14, 2022, before a trial court here against one Pankaj Oswal. Pahwa had represented Oswal's mother in a criminal revision case.

Oswal subsequently filed a defamation suit against Pahwa in the Delhi High Court which was dismissed initially by a single judge and later by a division bench on grounds including that the senior lawyer was covered under the absolute privilege afforded to lawyers during judicial proceedings.