SC Upholds Convictions In Kannagi-Murugesan Honour Killing Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the conviction of eight accused in the 'Kannagi-Murugesan' honour killing case.

The verdict was pronounced by a bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice PK Mishra. The bench decided to dismiss the appeals filed by eight convicts assailing the 2022 judgment of the Madras High Court, which upheld the sentences of life imprisonment awarded to them. The detailed judgment in the case will be uploaded later in the day.

The case involved the brutal murder of an inter-caste couple S Murugesan and D Kannagi, who secretly married in May 2003 and were poisoned by the latter's family members.

Murugesan was a graduate in Chemical Engineering and belonged to the Dalit community while Kannagi was a commerce graduate and belonged to the Vanniyar community.

In July 2003, the Kannagi's family apprehended the couple, while they were about to leave town. The accused made the couple drink poison, which resulted in their death, and later cremated them. In September, 2021, a Cuddalore special court sentenced D Maruthupandiyan, Kannagi’s brother, to death.

In 2022, the high court commuted the death sentence awarded by a trial court to the prime accused in the gruesome Kannagi-Murugesan caste killing case to a life term and confirmed the life sentence imposed on nine others. The court also acquitted two people of all charges.