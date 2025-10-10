ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Upholds CBI Probe In BSP Leader Armstrong Murder Case, Stays Quashing Of Tamil Nadu Police Charge Sheet

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to put on hold Madras High Court order, passed in September for a CBI probe into the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K. Armstrong who was hacked by an armed gang in Chennai on July 5, 2024. However, the apex court decided to put on hold the high court’s order for quashing of the chargesheet filed by the Tamil Nadu Police in the case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra represented the Tamil Nadu government before the bench. The apex court issued notice on the plea filed by the state government against the order of the Madras High Court.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that the accused were not present before the High Court. “Issue notice, returnable in six weeks. Counsel appearing on behalf of the complainant accepts the notice. In the meantime, the order quashing the charge sheet shall remain stayed. However, the direction for transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation shall remain in operation,” said the bench in its order.

The state government, in its plea, contended that the police had filed a comprehensive chargesheet running into thousands of pages, which was quashed in a casual manner by the high court. The state government contended that CBI investigation has to be ordered only in exceptional cases, only after glaring lapses are found in the investigation by state police.

The high court had passed the order while allowing a petition filed by K. Immanuvel, the brother of the deceased, for transferring the investigation from Greater Chennai City Police to the CBI, as the police had not probed the case properly.