SC Upholds Arrest Of Prime Accused In Rs 3,200-crore Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the arrest of a prime accused in the Rs 3,200-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case. K Rajasekhar Reddy, an IT advisor to former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, was arrested by an Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) last month. However, Reddy called his arrest "illegal".

A bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said: “We do not find any merit in this appeal. The same is accordingly dismissed”.

The appeal before the apex court arose from the judgment and order passed by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh at Amaravati on May 8, 2025. The High Court dismissed the writ petition filed by the father of the accused seeking a writ of habeas corpus on the ground that his son, Kessireddy Raja Shekhar Reddy, came to be illegally arrested by the CID and is in unlawful detention.

The apex court said in this appeal "our endeavour would be to consider whether the grounds of arrest supplied to the appellant’s son at the time of his arrest could be said to be meaningful and sufficient enough to give a broad idea to the person arrested of the accusations levelled and as to why he was being taken into custody."

“Having looked into the grounds of arrest which were supplied to the son of the appellant at the time of his arrest, it is difficult for us to take the view that the grounds do not make any sense or are not meaningful or are just an eyewash”, said the apex court.

The apex court said if a person is arrested on a warrant, the grounds for reasons for the arrest are the warrant itself; if the warrant is read over to him, that is sufficient compliance with the requirement that he should be informed of the grounds for his arrest.

“If he is arrested without a warrant, he must be told why he has been arrested. If he is arrested for committing an offence, he must be told that he has committed a certain offence for which he will be placed on trial. In order to inform him that he has committed a certain offence, he must be told of the acts done by him which amount to the offence”, said the apex court.

The bench said it is needless to clarify that it shall be open for the person arrested and in judicial custody as on the date to apply for regular bail before the competent court. “If any regular bail application is pending as on date, the same shall be taken up for hearing at the earliest and be decided in accordance with law, keeping in mind the well-settled principles governing the grant of regular bail”, said the bench.