SC: Unless There Is Some Perversity In Conclusion Of Trial Court, Acquittal Shouldn't Be Reversed By Appellate Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is trite that unless it is demonstrated that there is some manifest illegality or perversity in the conclusions recorded by the trial court while arriving at the finding of guilt of the accused, an acquittal ordinarily should not be reversed by the appellate court.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K. Vinod Chandran said: "The presumption of innocence available to an accused gets further fortified by the acquittal entered by the trial court".

The bench said it has given its anxious consideration, especially in the context of the acquittal by the trial court having been reversed by the high court. The bench said it is trite that unless it is demonstrated that there is some manifest illegality or perversity in the conclusions recorded by the trial court while arriving at the finding of guilt of the accused, an acquittal ordinarily should not be reversed.

"Where two views were possible, it is also trite, that the one taken by the Trial Court to acquit the accused, if found to be a plausible one, cannot be upset lightly by the Appellate Court," said the bench.

The apex court overturned the Chhattisgarh High Court's conviction of one Jagdish Gond for his wife's murder. Justice Chandran, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, restored the acquittal granted by the trial court.

"Having noticed the trite law, we have to say, the High Court unfortunately reversed the acquittal without anything other than a finding on alibi having not been proved and the accused not having offered any explanation regarding the death of the deceased, which occurred while they were living together," said the bench.

The bench said it was the husband who first intimated to the police about the sudden and unnatural death of his wife. The bench noted that the relatives of the deceased, who had come to the matrimonial house of the deceased on the same day of the death, did not raise any suspicion as to the death being homicidal. "It was after five days that a complaint was registered, alleging suicide by reason of the constant complaints raised against the deceased by her husband and in-laws, which remained largely unsubstantiated," said the bench.

The bench said it did not find a single circumstance pointing to the guilt of the accused, leave alone a chain of circumstances fully establishing the guilt of the accused and excluding every possible hypothesis, except that of guilt. "True, the young woman, who was married just two years back, died tragically, at the house of her husband. There is no evidence to show that the husband was available on the ill-fated night when the death occurred," noted the bench.

Gond reportedly discovered his wife’s mortal remains on the morning of January 29, 2017. He informed the police immediately, following which an initial report paved the way for a case of an unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. An inquest was carried out in which a ligature mark was noticed on the front side of the neck of the deceased. No suspicion was raised by anyone regarding the death.

The cause of death remained inconclusive. The trial court acquitted the accused, finding the deceased to have committed suicide and holding that there was absolutely no circumstance pointing to the guilt of the accused. The state filed an appeal against the acquittal, which was reversed by the high court. The high court convicted Gond of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.