SC: Under Surrogacy Law, The Age Bar Won't Apply If Procedure Commenced Before January 2022

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the age restrictions under the 2021 surrogacy law will not apply to intending couples who commenced the procedure, like freezing of embryos, before the Act, which set age limits for intending couples and surrogate mothers, came into force on January 25, 2022. According to the law, the intended mother must be between 23 and 50 years of age, and the intended father must be aged between 26 and 55 on the day of certification.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan on pleas filed by three couples. The bench said the age bar will not apply retrospectively. The apex court said that the age restriction won't apply if the intending couple was at the stage of creation of embryos and freezing after extraction of gametes and on the threshold of transfer of embryos to the uterus of the surrogate mother prior to the commencement of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

The bench said, "If an intending couple had commenced the surrogacy procedure prior to the commencement of the Act, that is January 25, 2022, and were at the stage of creation of embryos and freezing after extraction of gametes and on the threshold of transfer of embryos to the uterus of the surrogate mother, in that case, the age restriction would not apply".