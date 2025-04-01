ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Tushar Gandhi's Plea Against Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea filed by Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi against the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project. Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, was established by Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad in 1917.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal. The bench said there was a delay of over two years in filing the petition, while declining to entertain the plea.

The petitioner’s plea argued that the project has purportedly identified over 40 congruent buildings which will be preserved, while the rest of them, roughly 200, will be destroyed or rebuilt.

The apex court said a mere apprehension that the undertaking given by the state government that the main area of the ashram would not be affected cannot be a ground to challenge the order.