ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior Citizens’ Welfare Law Allows Eviction Of Relatives For Breach: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that when there is a breach of obligation in maintaining a senior citizen, a tribunal, set up under the Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens Act, 2007, is well within its powers to order eviction of a child or a relative from the property of the senior citizen.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta earlier this month. The bench, in an order passed on September 12, said the framework of the Act clearly notes that the law was enacted to address the plight of older persons, for their care and protection.

The bench said that being a welfare legislation, its provisions must be construed liberally so as to advance its beneficent purpose.

“This court on several occasions has observed that the tribunal is well within its powers to order eviction of a child or a relative from the property of a senior citizen, when there is a breach of the obligation to maintain the senior citizen," said the apex court.

The bench said in the present case, despite being financially stable, the respondent has acted in breach of his statutory obligations in not allowing the appellant to reside in the properties owned by him, thereby frustrating the very object of the Act.

The apex court decided to allow a plea filed by Kamalakant Mishra against the Bombay High Court order. The high court had set aside the tribunal's direction to evict one of his three sons, a businessman, from the properties bought by him in Mumbai, saying the son was also a senior citizen.