SC: Trial In Rape And Murder Case Of Kolkata Doctor To Conclude In A Month

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, after examining the CBI’s latest status report, expressed confidence that the trial in the rape and murder of a doctor, at RG Kar Medical College Hospital, Kolkata, was likely to conclude in a month.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The bench noted that of the total 81 witnesses, the prosecution had recorded statements of 43 witnesses.

The bench, after examining the CBI’s latest report, said the trial was proceeding on a daily basis, Monday to Thursday, at the special CBI court in Sealdah.

The top court asked the parties to share their recommendations and suggestions on preventing gender-based violence. The bench also sought their suggestions on developing safety protocols for doctors and medical staff at hospitals across the nation with the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF).

The bench directed the NTF to file a report within 12 weeks from Tuesday for its consideration. The apex court, while taking a suo motu notice of the case, had constituted the NTF on August 20 to formulate a protocol to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals in the wake of the crime.

Today, the bench said: "All recommendations and suggestions be sent to the National Task Force and a reply be filed by the states and UTs (union territories) to the last report of the NTF".

Last month, the NTF in its report -- part of the Central government's affidavit -- said a separate central law to deal with offences against healthcare professionals was not required. It stressed that state laws had adequate provisions to address the day-to-day minor offences besides serious ones under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 following which the Kolkata police arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy the next day in connection with the crime.