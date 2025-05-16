SC To West Bengal, 'Pay 25% outstanding DA To Employees In Three Months'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to pay 25 per cent of the outstanding dearness allowance (DA) to its employees within three months.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta. The bench passed the interim order while hearing an appeal of the West Bengal government against the 2022 Calcutta High Court order on the issue. The high court had directed the state to clear long-pending DA arrears and align payments with central government rates.

In the apex court, the state government had argued that it lacked the financial capacity to fully comply with the direction of the high court. While the government has since announced incremental DA hikes, the increases have fallen short of central rates.

Around six lakh state employees would benefit from the apex court's interim order. A counsel familiar with the court proceedings said the state government counsel contended before the bench that the exchequer will have to bear a burden of Rs 10,000 crore. After hearing submissions, the apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in August.

A section of West Bengal government employees had moved before the High Court seeking DA at the same rate as their central government counterparts, along with pending arrears. The high court, in May 2022, passed an order in favour of the employees and asked the state government to align its DA payments with central government rates.

Read more: 'Concept Of Ex-Post Facto EC Is Illegal, Do Not Grant It In Future': Supreme Court To Centre