SC To Take Up RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case On Wednesday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will continue hearing a suo-motu cognizance case in connection with the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, which led to widespread protests and outrage in Kolkata. A three-judge led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is likely to take up the matter for hearing on top of the board on Wednesday.

In the previous hearing on October 15, the West Bengal government’s move to appoint civic volunteers in the state’s institutions, including hospitals, came under scrutiny of the apex court. The court had asked the state government to provide detailed information about such appointments.

During the hearing, the bench told state counsel, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the state government, “This is a nice way to confer political patronage on selected individuals. Let the state of West Bengal first give us the data on the next hearing”.

The bench made this observation after a counsel had informed the bench that there are nearly 1500 such volunteers, as of now. The counsel was arguing on an application that was filed in the court on behalf of Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, a body representing senior doctors working in the state, which complained against the continuation of the “Rattirer Sathi Scheme”, despite a civic volunteer being the principal accused in the RG Kar incident.