SC To Take Up Plea By Vodafone Idea For Quashing Additional AGR Demand On October 6
The VIL has filed fresh plea against the fresh demand of Rs 5,606 crore by the Department of Telecommunications regarding the financial year 2016-17.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 1, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to take up for hearing on Monday, October 6, a plea filed by telecom major Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) seeking the quashing of the additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands for the period until 2016-17. According to the apex court's website, the matter is likely to come for a hearing on October 6, when the court reopens after the Dussehra break. The fresh plea filed by the telecom company is likely to be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.
The VIL has filed the fresh plea against the fresh demand of Rs 5,606 crore by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding the financial year 2016-17. On September 26, the apex court had deferred the hearing on the matter. The top court had then considered the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre.
On September 19, the apex court had said "there has to be some finality to the proceedings", while agreeing to hear on September 26 a plea of telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd seeking quashing of the additional AGR demands for the period until 2016-17. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi had represented the telecom firm, and Mehta appeared for the government.
Mehta had said that the parties wanted to find a solution, as the circumstances have changed now, and sought adjournment. Mehta contended that the government and the company were trying to find a resolution and pointed out that the government has bought 50% shares of Vodafone. The bench said it can schedule the matter for hearing on next Friday, and added, "The last order passed by the other bench....we have seen that order”.
The counsel informed that the facts and circumstances have now changed since the dismissal of the earlier matter. "There has to be some finality to the proceedings," said the CJI.
Rohatgi submitted that what has prompted him to come today has nothing to do with the old case. The CJI reiterated that there has to be some finality to the proceedings. Mehta and Rohatgi submitted that they will be able to convince the court and requested for adjournment till next week.
Mehta said the Centre has also infused 50% equity, and it is also a stakeholder, and some solution may have to be found out, subject to your court's approval. The bench was informed that the telecom company has to pay a license fee to the government, and it is calculated based on gross revenue.
The telecom company filed a fresh plea on September 8 seeking a direction to the DoT to "comprehensively re-assess and reconcile all AGR dues for the period up to FY 2016-17 following the 'Deduction Verification Guidelines'" dated February 3, 2020. Earlier this year, in a setback to telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the apex court had refused to review its 2021 order rejecting their pleas for rectification of alleged errors in calculation of AGR dues payable by them. The apex court had dismissed their pleas seeking a review of the 2021 order.
The apex court in July 2021, had dismissed their applications seeking rectification of the alleged errors in calculation of AGR dues. The telecom companies had argued that arithmetical errors in the calculation be rectified and there were cases of duplication of entries.
In September 2020, the apex court had fixed a time frame of 10 years for telecom service providers struggling to pay Rs 93,520 crore of AGR-related dues to clear their outstanding amount to the government.