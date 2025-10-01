ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Take Up Plea By Vodafone Idea For Quashing Additional AGR Demand On October 6

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to take up for hearing on Monday, October 6, a plea filed by telecom major Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) seeking the quashing of the additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands for the period until 2016-17. According to the apex court's website, the matter is likely to come for a hearing on October 6, when the court reopens after the Dussehra break. The fresh plea filed by the telecom company is likely to be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

The VIL has filed the fresh plea against the fresh demand of Rs 5,606 crore by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding the financial year 2016-17. On September 26, the apex court had deferred the hearing on the matter. The top court had then considered the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre.

On September 19, the apex court had said "there has to be some finality to the proceedings", while agreeing to hear on September 26 a plea of telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd seeking quashing of the additional AGR demands for the period until 2016-17. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi had represented the telecom firm, and Mehta appeared for the government.

Mehta had said that the parties wanted to find a solution, as the circumstances have changed now, and sought adjournment. Mehta contended that the government and the company were trying to find a resolution and pointed out that the government has bought 50% shares of Vodafone. The bench said it can schedule the matter for hearing on next Friday, and added, "The last order passed by the other bench....we have seen that order”.

The counsel informed that the facts and circumstances have now changed since the dismissal of the earlier matter. "There has to be some finality to the proceedings," said the CJI.