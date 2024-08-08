SC To Screen Movie Laapataa Ladies On Friday, Aamir Khan Will Be Present

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will screen the movie "Laapataa Ladies", which is based on the theme of gender equality, in the auditorium on the court’s premises for judges and the members of the registry.

The screening will also be attended by the movie's producer and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and film director Kiran Rao. The screening of the movie, which is based on the theme of gender equality, will take place in the auditorium of the top court's administrative building complex. The screening is part of the Chief Justice of India's emphasis on the gender sensitisation programme at the Supreme Court.

The screening will be part of activities organised during the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court. The officials of the registry have also been invited to the movie. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

The movie has been produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. Ram Sampath has given music to the movie. It narrates the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes. The movie was screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival and was lauded by film lovers.