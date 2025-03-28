SC To Punjab DGP: Constitute SIT For Probing Woman's Death

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Director General of Punjab Police to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a woman's alleged murder by her husband and her paramour.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench was hearing a plea of the victim's father challenging the bail granted to her husband in the case. Advocates Vishwajit Singh and Veera Kaul Singh, representing the father, argued the Punjab and Haryana High Court had erred in granting bail to the husband.

The bench ordered the DGP to constitute a three-member SIT comprising two IPS officers and a woman officer. The bench noted that there was no breakthrough in the investigation even after five years of the incident. The bench stressed that it is important that the unnatural death of the woman is probed by the SIT.

The case was transferred to the crime branch after a chargesheet was filed. The top court ordered the SIT to conclude the investigation in three months and dispose of the matter. The Punjab and Haryana High Court in August 2021, had granted bail to the husband.

The woman, who hailed from Noida, married the accused husband in 2011 and gave birth to a child in 2014. Her mortal remains were found in a car in Amritsar, where the couple lived, bearing multiple injury marks, also indicating strangulation.

Her father, who is the complainant in the case, alleged she was killed by her husband, the paramour, along with his relative. Police filed a chargesheet against the husband in June 2020. Subsequently, the mother of the husband filed a plea, following which the director of, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, Chandigarh, transferred the investigation to the crime branch for further investigation.

The crime branch concluded the police probe was faulty and the husband was not involved in the offence and the role of the other three persons was sought to be further investigated. The crime branch moved an application in the trial court seeking to re-investigate the case.