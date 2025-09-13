ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Pronounce Order On Interim Stay On Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 On September 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday would pronounce its order on the issue of interim relief on a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The order will be pronounced by a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai which had reserved its order on May 22 on pleas to stay the provisions of the law.

According to the causelist uploaded on the apex court’s website, the CJI would pronounce the order at 10.30 am on Monday, September 15, in the matter registered as 'In Re: Waqf Amendment Act, 2025'.

On May 22, the Supreme Court had reserved its interim order on three issues, including the power to de-notify properties declared as “waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed” after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The apex court heard the argument for three days in which the Centre contended mere legal propositions or hypothetical arguments were insufficient to put on hold the operation of the law duly enacted by Parliament.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended before the bench that waqf is an Islamic concept but it is not an essential part of Islam, and stressed that waqf is nothing but just charity in Islam.