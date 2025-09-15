ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Pass Order On Sep 23 In Suo Motu Matter Over Environmental Conditions In HP

The top court said it would pass on September 23 its order in a suo motu matter over the environmental conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh.

SC To Pass Order On Sep 23 In Suo Motu Matter Over Environmental Conditions In HP
File photo of Supreme Court (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass on September 23 its order in a suo motu matter concerning issues relating to ecology and environmental conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh.

"List on September 23 for order. We will give you a brief order after summarising everything so that you can get specific instructions," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the lawyers appearing for Himachal Pradesh.

During the hearing, Himachal Pradesh's advocate general and additional advocate general informed the bench about a report filed by the state in the matter.

Senior advocate K Parmeshwar, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the matter, said the report filed by the state covered many aspects, including tree cover.

On July 28, a different bench of the apex court had said the state might "vanish in thin air" if the situation did not change.

Observing the situation in the state had deteriorated, the top court had said climate change was having a "visible and alarming impact" on the state.

Read More

  1. ‘If There Is Illegality Found, Then The Entire Process Could Be Set Aside’, SC On Bihar SIR
  2. ‘We Are Accepting The Report, We Are Satisfied’ SC On Its SIT Clean Chit To Vantara

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUO MOTUENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONSHIMACHAL PRADESHSUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.