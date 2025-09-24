SC To NIA: Bring On Record Details Of Separatist Leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's Custody In Other Criminal Cases
The bench was hearing Shah's plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s June 12 order denying him bail in the terror funding case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 24, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to bring on record details in connection with the custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah — accused in a terror funding case — in other criminal cases against him.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria. The bench said that, probably, there were 24 cases against Shah.
The bench was hearing Shah's plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s June 12 order denying him bail in the terror funding case. The NIA's counsel contended that the apex court had on September 4 issued a notice on Shah's plea and requested the court to grant some time to the agency to file its counter affidavit.
The bench granted four weeks to the NIA to file its affidavit. "Please provide us, the status of custody in other cases also. He is facing trial in probably 24 cases," the bench said.
The bench said the NIA's counter affidavit should specifically contain the facts relating to Shah's custody in other criminal cases. After hearing brief submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 31. On September 4, the top court refused to grant interim bail to Shah in the case. The petitioner had moved the apex court challenging the high court order passed in June this year. The apex court decided to issue notice to the NIA on Shah's plea and scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.
The high court had declined to entertain an appeal filed by Shah challenging an NIA court's order denying bail in an alleged case of terror funding. The high court had declined to grant bail citing the risk of Shah potentially engaging in unlawful activities and influencing witnesses. Shah was arrested on June 4, 2019, after the NIA accused 12 individuals of raising funds to support violent activities against the government.