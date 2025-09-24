ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To NIA: Bring On Record Details Of Separatist Leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's Custody In Other Criminal Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to bring on record details in connection with the custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah — accused in a terror funding case — in other criminal cases against him.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria. The bench said that, probably, there were 24 cases against Shah.

The bench was hearing Shah's plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s June 12 order denying him bail in the terror funding case. The NIA's counsel contended that the apex court had on September 4 issued a notice on Shah's plea and requested the court to grant some time to the agency to file its counter affidavit.