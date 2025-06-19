SC To Karnataka Government: 'Take Action Against Those Who Issued Threats Against Release Of Thug Life'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Karnataka government that it is its duty to act against people who issued threats against the release of Kamal Haasan's new film 'Thug Life' in the state.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan recorded the assurance of the state government that it would provide adequate security to the theatres if the movie was screened in the state.

The Karnataka government said that action would be taken against those who violate the law, and the police have issued a notice to protesters, who threatened to block the screening of the film against the backdrop of Hassan’s remark on the Kannada language, and also warned against protests at unsanctioned locations.

The apex court made it clear that it did not want a situation to arise where someone’s sentiment was hurt and the movie was stalled from releasing. The apex court made it clear to the state government to contain any "divisive element" posing as a threat to the release of the film.

The bench observed, “We cannot allow this to happen. Just because of an opinion, should a movie be stopped? Should a stand-up comedian be stopped? Recital of a poem should be stopped?"

The bench asked the state's counsel, "What you intend to do against those groups (which threatened the release of the movie)?". "We will take action. We are duty-bound to," the state’s counsel replied. The state counsel added that the dispute was essentially between the film producer and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

Advocate A Velan, appearing for petitioner M Mahesh Reddy, who filed the original petition, opposed the closure of the PIL. Velan sought direction for guidelines to avoid a recurrence of this problem and also asked for criminal proceedings against those who had issued threats and delivered hate speech.

However, the apex court decided to close the PIL after the state government's assurance, observing no guidelines or directions were required to be given. On June 17, the apex court pulled up the Karnataka government after the film was not screened in theatres in the state, and observed that the mob and vigilantes cannot be allowed to take over streets. The apex court was hearing a plea by Reddy, who challenged the film's non-screening in Karnataka.

The Tamil movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, has been dubbed in Hindi and Telugu.