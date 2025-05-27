SC To Karnataka: Don’t Remove Chief Priest Of Temple At Lord Hanuman's Birthplace

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said Karnataka government authorities would have to faithfully comply with an interim order passed by the high court on a plea by Vidyadas Babaji against the taking over of Shri Anjaneya temple, and his removal as a principal priest 'archak' over there. The temple is considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Koppal.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the petitioner, contended that his client performed the role of the head priest in the temple, and he was from Ramanandi Sampradaya, and for 120 years, his Sampradaya was doing worship of this temple. "We have seen the averments made in the contempt petition filed by the petitioner before the high court”, said the bench, while issuing notice to the Karnataka government.

Jain pressed that suddenly in 2018, this temple was acquired in a completely illegal manner, which was in violation of the provisions of the Karnataka Act. After hearing Jain’s submissions, the bench said, “Meanwhile, the authorities are directed to faithfully comply with the interim order passed by the high court on February 14, 2023."

The apex court permitted Jain’s client to continue the duties of the priest of the temple and also stay in a single room along with all the basic amenities, which were previously provided to him. The apex court made it clear that any defiance for non-compliance will be viewed seriously.

The petitioner challenged the April 9, 2025, decision of the high court, rejecting the contempt petition against the state authorities. The high court had directed the respondent authorities not to create any hindrance or obstruction to the petitioner for performing puja, Archak duties in the said temple. The concerned authorities were also directed to refrain from taking any precipitative or coercive steps against the petitioner in relation to the subject temple or his residence.

It has been claimed that on March 16, 2025 the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner, Koppal, visited the temple with the election commissioner and forcibly appointed a third person to perform puja, and obstructed the petitioner's duties, and also threatened him.

The petitioner filed a civil contempt petition, which was dismissed by the high court on April 9, 2025. The plea submitted that the high court ignored the allegations of continuous harassment since February 14, 2023, including utility disruption, defamatory campaigns, and attempt to frame the petitioner in a drug case.

It has been claimed that the district collector, Koppal, had passed an order allegedly under Section 23 of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997 to acquire the temple of Lord Hanuman's birthplace.