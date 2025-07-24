SC To Hear West Bengal's Plea Against Order Staying New OBC List On Jul 28

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on July 28 a plea of West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court decision staying the new list of other backward classes (OBCs).

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran agreed to hear the matter after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the state, mentioned the matter for urgent listing. Sibal said a writ petition was filed before the high court challenging the new list, asking for the state has to legislate which was in contradiction to previous rulings.

CJI Gavai pointed out it was held right from the 1992 Indira Sawhney verdict (popularly Mandal Commission verdict) that the executive could identify the OBCs. Sibal said a contempt petition was filed in the high court and urged the proceedings to be stayed as no contempt was made.

The state government challenged the June 17 high court order staying the new OBC list. The state prepared the new list after the high court, in May 2024, quashed the inclusion of as many as 77 communities in the OBC list.

The state government in a separate plea challenged the May order before the top court and later submitted before the high court that it would conduct a fresh exercise of identification of OBCs. The high court, while staying the new OBC list, said prima facie the state was attempting to reintroduce the same OBC classes it had previously struck down.