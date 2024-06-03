ETV Bharat / bharat

SC to Hear on Tuesday Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta will hear two pleas by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who moved the apex court challenging the High Court order.

SC to Hear on Tuesday Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea in Delhi Liquor Policy Case
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear bail pleas by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in Delhi liquor policy scam. A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta will hear two pleas by Sisodia, who moved the apex court challenging the High Court order.

In May, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail pleas of the former deputy chief minister in money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) respectively in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had said Sisodia allegedly indulged in the destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence. The High Court had said he was a very powerful and influential person within the power corridors of the Delhi government.

It said the material collected during the investigation showed that Sisodia prima facie subverted the process of making the excise policy by fabricating public feedback to suit his predetermined goal.

On May 14, the High Court had reserved its order on the pleas after hearing arguments on behalf of the AAP leader, CBI and ED. Sisodia has challenged a trial court's April 30 order by which his bail pleas were rejected. The trial court had dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

