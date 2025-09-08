ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Pleas Against Online Gaming Act

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, is the first central legislation imposing a nationwide ban on real-money online gaming, including popular formats such as fantasy sports. (Representational Image) ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre’s plea seeking transfer of petitions challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, from three high courts to the apex court to avoid conflicting verdicts.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) filed the plea for the transfer of three pending cases from the high courts to the apex court.

The bench heard submissions from the solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented the central government, and senior advocates C A Sundaram and Arvind Datar, who represented the petitioners.

The bench decided to transfer the petitions before itself. The petitions were pending before the high courts of Delhi, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

The bench said all the records from these high courts, along with all interlocutory applications, should be transferred to the apex court within a week.

After hearing submissions, the bench said, “Let this transfer be done digitally to save time…”.

Last week, the Centre moved before the apex court seeking a direction to transfer various pleas challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, from various high courts to the apex court to avoid conflicting verdicts.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, is the first central legislation imposing a nationwide ban on real-money online gaming, including popular formats such as fantasy sports.

The law prohibits offering or playing online money games, regardless of whether they are games of skill or chance, and categorises violations as cognisable and non-bailable offences.