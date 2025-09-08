SC To Hear Pleas Against Online Gaming Act
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology filed the plea for the transfer of three pending cases from the high courts to the apex court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 8, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre’s plea seeking transfer of petitions challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, from three high courts to the apex court to avoid conflicting verdicts.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) filed the plea for the transfer of three pending cases from the high courts to the apex court.
The bench heard submissions from the solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented the central government, and senior advocates C A Sundaram and Arvind Datar, who represented the petitioners.
The bench decided to transfer the petitions before itself. The petitions were pending before the high courts of Delhi, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
The bench said all the records from these high courts, along with all interlocutory applications, should be transferred to the apex court within a week.
After hearing submissions, the bench said, “Let this transfer be done digitally to save time…”.
Last week, the Centre moved before the apex court seeking a direction to transfer various pleas challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, from various high courts to the apex court to avoid conflicting verdicts.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, is the first central legislation imposing a nationwide ban on real-money online gaming, including popular formats such as fantasy sports.
The law prohibits offering or playing online money games, regardless of whether they are games of skill or chance, and categorises violations as cognisable and non-bailable offences.
The Centre’s plea said: “It is submitted that on August 22, 2025, the president of India gave assent to the impugned act. Following the enactment of the impugned act, multiple writ petitions have been filed across various high courts challenging the vires of the impugned act."
The law has been challenged in high courts in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi.
“It is submitted that essentially the impugned act has raised the following relevant question of law inter alia: i. Whether the impugned act violates Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Constitution; ii. Whether the impugned act encroaches upon the legislative competence of the states under the federal structure. iii. Whether the impugned act fails to distinguish between games of skill and games of chance, thereby violating Article 14 of the Constitution of India. iv. Whether the definition of the online money games laid out under Section 2(1)(g) of the impugned act is overbroad, thereby violating Article 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution”, said the Centre’s plea.
The Centre, in its transfer plea, contended that since the legislation has been challenged across different jurisdictions, it would be appropriate for the apex court to hear the cases together to ensure consistency and avoid multiplicity of litigation.
“Due to multiple litigations pending before various high courts involving the same or substantially similar questions of law and challenging the vires of the same impugned act, it is imperative that the same is transferred to this court or any high court to avoid any divergence of opinions or multiplicity of proceedings”, said the Centre’s transfer plea.
The Centre contended that multiple writ petitions pending before various high courts involve the same or substantially similar questions of law.
