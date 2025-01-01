ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Plea On Farmer Leader Jagjit Dallewal's Hospitalisation On January 2

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on January 2 a plea seeking contempt action against the Punjab government for not complying with directions to hospitalise farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast for over a month.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the plea. The Punjab government had informed the vacation bench that Dallewal agreed for medical aid given the Centre accepted his proposal to hold talks.

The top court had taken note of a plea moved by Punjab government seeking an additional three days to comply with SC's December 20 order.

Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh informed the bench about the farmers' proposal to the Centre on holding talks following which Dallewal would avail medical aid.

The bench had refrained from commenting on the negotiations or the law and order situation.

"If something happens, which is acceptable to both sides and all stakeholders concerned, we will be equally happy. At the moment, we are only concerned with the compliance of our orders. If you want more time, we in peculiar circumstances are inclined to grant you some time," it said.

The top court then posted the matter on January 2 for the compliance of its order on shifting of Dallewal to a hospital.

On December 28, the top court came down heavily on the Punjab government for not moving Dallewal to a hospital even as it doubted the intention of the agitating farmers for resisting availability of medical aid to their septuagenarian leader.