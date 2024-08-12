SC To Hear Plea Of Maharashtra Muslim Cop Suspended For Keeping Beard

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will examine a plea raising an issue of whether the suspension of a Muslim person from a police force for keeping a beard violates the fundamental right to practice religion under the Constitution, saying “This is an important issue of the Constitution…”.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took up a hearing of the plea filed by Zahiroddin S Bedade against the Maharashtra Home Ministry. The apex court was informed that the case was taken up by the Lok Adalat, but the issue could not be resolved. “This is an important issue of the Constitution…we will list the matter for hearing on a non-miscellaneous day,” said the bench.

Article 25 of the Constitution pertains to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion. The petitioner is a Muslim constable of the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). He was suspended for keeping a beard, violating the Bombay Police Manual of 1951. In 2015, he moved the apex court challenging his suspension. The apex court had earlier offered to revoke his suspension if he agreed to shave his beard. However, the petitioner then refused to accept the condition.

