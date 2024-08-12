ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Plea Of Maharashtra Muslim Cop Suspended For Keeping Beard

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Aug 12, 2024, 9:46 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday stated it will review a petition addressing whether the suspension of a Muslim police officer for maintaining a beard infringes on the fundamental right to practice religion as guaranteed by the Constitution, acknowledging that "this is an important constitutional issue."

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will examine a plea raising an issue of whether the suspension of a Muslim person from a police force for keeping a beard violates the fundamental right to practice religion under the Constitution, saying “This is an important issue of the Constitution…”.
Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will examine a plea raising an issue of whether the suspension of a Muslim person from a police force for keeping a beard violates the fundamental right to practice religion under the Constitution, saying “This is an important issue of the Constitution…”.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took up a hearing of the plea filed by Zahiroddin S Bedade against the Maharashtra Home Ministry. The apex court was informed that the case was taken up by the Lok Adalat, but the issue could not be resolved. “This is an important issue of the Constitution…we will list the matter for hearing on a non-miscellaneous day,” said the bench.

Article 25 of the Constitution pertains to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion. The petitioner is a Muslim constable of the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). He was suspended for keeping a beard, violating the Bombay Police Manual of 1951. In 2015, he moved the apex court challenging his suspension. The apex court had earlier offered to revoke his suspension if he agreed to shave his beard. However, the petitioner then refused to accept the condition.

Read more: 'Important Point’: SC Agrees To Examine Plea Seeking Declaration Sharia Won’t Apply To Ex-Muslims

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will examine a plea raising an issue of whether the suspension of a Muslim person from a police force for keeping a beard violates the fundamental right to practice religion under the Constitution, saying “This is an important issue of the Constitution…”.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took up a hearing of the plea filed by Zahiroddin S Bedade against the Maharashtra Home Ministry. The apex court was informed that the case was taken up by the Lok Adalat, but the issue could not be resolved. “This is an important issue of the Constitution…we will list the matter for hearing on a non-miscellaneous day,” said the bench.

Article 25 of the Constitution pertains to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion. The petitioner is a Muslim constable of the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). He was suspended for keeping a beard, violating the Bombay Police Manual of 1951. In 2015, he moved the apex court challenging his suspension. The apex court had earlier offered to revoke his suspension if he agreed to shave his beard. However, the petitioner then refused to accept the condition.

Read more: 'Important Point’: SC Agrees To Examine Plea Seeking Declaration Sharia Won’t Apply To Ex-Muslims

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTMAHARASHTRA MUSLIM COPMUSLIM COP SUSPENDEDSUSPENDED FOR KEEPING BEARDPLEA OF MAHARASHTRA MUSLIM COP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.