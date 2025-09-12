ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Plea Alleging Minor's Sexual assault, Custodial Torture By Gujarat Police

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea alleging sexual assault and custodial torture of a 17-year-old boy by Gujarat Police.

The plea was mentioned by a counsel for urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The plea has been filed by the sister of the victim.

The counsel, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that the petitioner's minor brother was picked up by the police, tortured in police custody, sexually assaulted - sticks inserted into his anus. The counsel urged the bench that the petitioner seeks urgent constitution of a medical board by AIIMS Delhi and requested the bench to grant the hearing during the day.

The bench agreed to examine the matter on September 15. The plea sought a direction to set up a SIT, which does not include Gujarat cadre police officers for investigating the incident under the supervision of the apex court. Alternatively, the plea also sought a direction for a court-monitored CBI probe.

The plea claimed that the police of Botad Town in Gujarat picked up the petitioner's brother. The plea alleged that the police claimed that they suspected the role of the boy in the theft of gold and cash.