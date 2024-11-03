SC To Hear On Monday Delhi Govt's Plea Against Vesting LG With Power To Appoint Lawyers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by the Delhi government challenging the Centre's decision to vest in the LG the power to appoint government lawyers.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar is likely to hear the matter. In its plea before the top court, the Delhi government has challenged a 2017 office memorandum issued by the union home ministry and an order passed by the Delhi lieutenant governor's office on February 16.

"The elected Government of NCT of Delhi ought to be able to decide on the engagement of counsel, and the right to choose a counsel of a choice is one of the most zealously guarded rights. The elected government cannot be shut out from choosing its advocates before the Constitutional courts," the plea said.

The petition stated that the impugned memorandum and other orders passed by the LG severely obstructed and hindered the government's ability to represent the interests of the electorate of Delhi.